Friends of slain woman say she didn’t want to ‘give up’ on son accused of her murder

By Ava Kershner

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — “She didn’t want to give up on him. She was a bright light in a dark world, you know,” said Karin Saunders, Owner of Oracle Tattoo Studio.

Oracle tattoo studio is filled with memories: Ones of 51-year-old Jamison Webster.

“She was very helpful to everyone,” said Saunders.

And one of the night she died.

“This black car came racing down the street and then we hear sirens and it was like 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8 cop cars like chasing after him. I didn’t realize that was her car going by, with him driving it,” said Saunders.

24-year-old Richard Leyva is accused of killing his mother in a Motel 6 in El Cajon, moving her body to the trunk of her car, and driving off.

A short police pursuit ended with El Cajon Police arresting Leyva.

His history of mental illness shows previous diagnosis of acute psychosis and unspecified bipolar disorder.

Saunders said Webster was still fighting for her son’s mental health, up until the very end.

“I even said to her younger son today, when I was giving him a little memorial tattoo, I said, you know, I wish I would have told her, you know, walk away, tough love. But he’s like she wouldn’t have listened and I go, you know, I probably would have done the same if she would have said the same thing to me,” said Saunders.

One of Saunders’ favorite memories of Webster was performing her mastectomy tattoo.

“When she looked in the mirror, she cried she’s like, I feel like myself again,” said Saunders.

Webster, being a catalyst for other women with mastectomies to do the same

“And I told her when I had seen her again just this last time. You don’t know how many ladies you helped,” said Saunders.

Just like the tattoos themselves, memories of Jamison Webster last the test of time.

