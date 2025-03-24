Gov. Henry McMaster declares a state of emergency due to Table Rock wildfires

By Stephanie Moore

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (WYFF) — Gov. Henry McMaster issued an Executive Order Saturday, declaring a state of emergency to support South Carolina’s ongoing response to the in Pickens County. The order bolsters emergency efforts as firefighters work to contain the fire. Additionally, the order states that a ban on outdoor burning will remain in effect until further notice.

“As this wildfire continues to spread, the State of Emergency allows us to mobilize resources quickly and ensure our firefighters have the support they need to protect lives and property,” McMaster said. “Given the elevated risk of wildfires throughout the state, the statewide burning ban will remain in effect until further notice. Anyone who violates this ban can and will go to jail.”

The Table Rock Fire, which ignited Friday, is estimated at 35-plus acres and continues to grow. Personnel from the South Carolina Forestry Commission, The Nature Conservancy, Greenville Water, the USDA Forest Service, and local fire departments are working to contain the fire.

On March 21, 2025, the South Carolina Forestry Commission issued a State Forester’s Burning Ban for all counties. The ban prohibits all outdoor burning, including yard debris burning, prescribed burning, and campfires.

“We always urge all South Carolinians to stay vigilant against wildfire, but the best way people can do that right now is to take seriously – and abide by – the Forestry Commission’s current statewide burning ban,” said SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones. “As we warned when issuing the ban yesterday, weather conditions across the state are presenting a greatly elevated risk for wildfire, and we’re seeing that play out at the Table Rock Fire and elsewhere.”

