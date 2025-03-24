South Jersey mother facing charges after allegedly forcing child wear dog shock collar

By WPVI Staff, Briana Smith

Click here for updates on this story

CAPE MAY, N.J. (WPVI) — A mother and grandmother in Cape May, New Jersey, are facing charges after authorities say a child suffered abuse from being forced to wear a dog shock collar.

Kimberly Cruz-Feliciano, 30, and her mother, Sonia Feliciano, 59, were arrested this week after the victim arrived at the Cape May City Elementary School with visible marks on their body, investigators said.

According to a criminal complaint, the child was forced to wear the shock collar at all times in the home. It was reportedly used when the child made Cruz-Feliciano upset.

While providing a statement to police, Cruz-Feliciano allegedly admitted to the abuse and stated she had her mother dispose of the collar.

The victim reportedly told officers the collar was kept in a bedroom with items belonging to the family’s dead dog. The collar was charged regularly after the passing of the animal, according to court documents.

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office says Cruz-Feliciano would threaten more violence if the abuse was reported.

Neighbors told Action News that authorities have been called to the home before, but they did not think this alleged abuse was happening behind closed doors.

“It’s just sad. I hate to hear something like that, I really do. And it’s right here in the neighborhood, and I did not know that,” said one resident who lives near the family’s home.

Cruz-Feliciano was arrested on Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and other offenses. She is being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center.

Sonia Feliciano, who authorities say witnessed the abuse, was charged with hindering and tampering with evidence. She was released pending future court proceedings.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.