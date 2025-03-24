Skip to Content
Two firefighters hurt after tanker flips, crashes into home

<i>Facebook PA-Fire&Police/WGAL via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Two firefighters with the Junction Fire Company were hurt Sunday afternoon after their tanker overturned and crashed while they were responding to a call.
    LEWISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Two firefighters with the Junction Fire Company were hurt Sunday afternoon after their tanker overturned and crashed while they were responding to a call.

The fire chief with the Junction Fire Company says at 12 p.m., the first responders received a call for a brush fire on Ferguson Valley Road in Granville Township.

While responding, Tanker 15 was involved in a significant crash at North Grand Street and West Third Street in Lewistown Borough, Mifflin County.

Investigators say the tanker collided with a car at the intersection, causing it to roll over and hit a house and a utility pole.

The driver of the tanker and the officer were trapped inside, but eventually, the officer was able to get themselves free.

The driver of the tanker had to be physically removed from the vehicle with medical equipment.

One of those two firefighters was sent to Hershey Medical Center for specialized treatment. The conditions of both victims have not been released.

The area was shut down for hours while crews towed the tanker and cleaned up the downed utility lines.

In a post to Facebook, the Junction Fire Company asked for people to respect their privacy in the matter as they work with local officials in the investigation.

