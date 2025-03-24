Woman dies in police custody after shoplifting arrest

By Graham Cawthon

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A South Carolina woman arrested for shoplifting has died while in police custody.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the woman, who was not publicly identified, was taken into custody Friday by Georgetown Police.

Authorities say she was placed in the detention center’s detox unit where she was seen suffering from a “medical emergency” Saturday afternoon.

Medical assistance was given and the Georgetown County Emergency Medical Service responded.

The woman was taken to Tidelands Georgetown Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

The woman’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

