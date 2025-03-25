Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy files lawsuit against former girlfriend

By Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY (KMBC) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy has filed a civil lawsuit against his former girlfriend, accusing her of assault, battery, theft, defamation, and other civil wrongdoings.

The suit, filed in Williamson County District Court in Texas on March 24, alleges that Tia Jones fabricated domestic violence allegations in an attempt to extort Worthy and damage his reputation for personal gain.

Worthy alleges that Jones physically assaulted him, stole cash and personal property, and made false claims that led to his arrest and widespread negative media attention.

Worthy was arrested earlier this month but was released from jail within hours and was never charged with a crime.

The lawsuit also claims that Jones initiated a romantic relationship with Worthy in March 2024 and shortly thereafter began making financial demands, including requesting a $2 million home.

“It was also discovered that Defendant Jones schemed to extort a home, money, cars, and other valuables from Plaintiff by concocting false stories of domestic violence and leaking the same to the press to professionally and personally assassinate Plaintiff’s character and reputation in the public eye for a subjective financial windfall,” the lawsuit states.

Worthy claims that after discovering Jones was unfaithful, he asked her to leave the residence.

However, she allegedly retaliated by destroying property, physically attacking him, and reporting false accusations to law enforcement.

While Worthy was in police custody, the suit claims Jones stole or damaged items from his home, including $30,000 in cash, a handgun, jewelry, and other valuables.

Witnesses reportedly saw Jones and members of her USA Track & Field circle removing property from Worthy’s residence.

Worthy is seeking damages for civil assault, battery, conversion, trespass to chattels, and violations under the Texas Theft Liability Act.

He is also requesting punitive damages, attorney fees, and a jury trial.

The lawsuit seeks monetary relief of at least $250,000.

“Plaintiff not only suffered bodily injuries and property damage as a result of this incident, but his credibility, veracity, and reputation suffered, and this narrative, although false, will always track his career and future in the NFL,” the lawsuit reads. “The life of such false narratives will live on the internet forever, even after Plaintiff is long retired and out of the spotlight—anyone who Googles Plaintiff’s name will come across the aforementioned news stories without any or with minimal context.”

A Texas judge has granted a temporary protective order for Jones.

A hearing on that case is set for early April.

