Former Southern student blinded and paralyzed in hazing ritual speaks about dangers of the practice

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — A case of DeJa’ vu. A former Southern University student said he is having flashbacks from decades ago after the death of Kenner native and Southern University student Caleb Wilson.

Dr. Duronne Walker was left with permanent scars following yet another hazing ritual with Phi Beta Sigma at the same university.

Walker said, “When I heard about that young man, it brought me back to that dark place. and wondering why?”

Walker said he will never forget March 1992 when he was a senior.

“I wanted to pledge. So, I went on through that process,” Walker said.

Crossing over to Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity.

“During that initiation and last night’s process. I was blindfolded and hit over the head. The drinks that were provided to me left me blind and paralyzed. To my understanding, the blow and the things slipped in my drink caused me to have a stroke,” Walker said.

Eventually, Walker regained the feeling in his body, but he would never regain his sight.

“Last thing I saw was my mother,” Walker said.

Over 30 years later and Walker has had to cope with and overcome all the challenges of being blind.

“One night that you think you are having fun. This put my life on a whole different trajectory. It has been a long road. And I just want the kids to know it must stop,” Walker said.

Opening a forever wound, Caleb Wilson’s death. The Southern student was in the process of crossing over to Omega Psi Phi when he was allegedly punched repeatedly by fraternity members, causing him to lose consciousness. He died from his injuries.

Walker said, “As parents, we send our kids to college to come back with degrees. This man came back in a casket.”

So far, three fraternity members have been arrested in connection to the February hazing death.

Something Walker said he is thankful for. In his case, no one from Phi Beta Sigma was arrested.

“No one was held accountable. I still don’t know why. Hopefully Caleb’s family will get the satisfaction,” Walker said.

And enough prayers and strength to move forward. Even in the midst of pain. Walker had a message for those who are members of Greek organizations and those who want to join.

“I would say, ‘Is it worth it?’ Look at me 30 years later, I’m still blind. And look what happened to this young man. He is no longer with us for what? Letters?” Walker said.

Walker is a father of two kids who he has never seen. After this experience, Walker went on to complete college, grad school and received his Ph.D. in educational policies. He is now working with the government in Washington, D.C.

Walker is asking if anyone knows of any clinical trials or ophthalmologists that specialize in helping the blind to gain, so please reach out to him.

