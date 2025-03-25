Man accused of raping woman he hired to clean his home put on house arrest

By Madeline Carter

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A southwest Louisville man accused of raping a woman he hired to clean his home on Friday is now on house arrest.

Richard Conkin, 73, posted bond Monday and was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

His neighbors in Windsor Forest did not want to go on camera but told WLKY they were shocked to learn about the allegations against him, especially since Conkin has never been arrested for sexual violence.

Conkin entered a not-guilty plea during his first court appearance Saturday.

“He has absolutely nothing like this on his record. Actually, really, according to what I am seeing, no history of violence,” a man told a judge on behalf of Conkin’s attorney.

“I am so sorry,” responded 30th District Court Judge Anne Delahanty. “The details of this case are just, very, very, terrifying, actually, and I’m going to set the bond at $250,000 to home incarceration.”

The 73-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside his home in Windsor Forest around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The alleged crime traces back to the popular neighborhood app Nextdoor.

According to court documents, the victim told the Louisville Metro Police Department she posted an advertisement on the app offering babysitting or housekeeping services, and Conkin hired her. While cleaning an upstairs bedroom at his house on Windsor View Drive, the woman said he came in, pushed her onto the bed and raped her. He then offered to pay her $20 extra if she did not say anything.

But the victim called the police.

Officers said she had bruises on her wrists and cuts on her knuckles when she was taken to Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.

About five hours after the incident, police arrested Conkin at his home.

A case like this sparks concerns among neighbors.

LMPD shared the following tips to prevent becoming a victim when answering a Nextdoor request:

If the service involves going to someone’s home, consider bringing a friend, coworker or assistant. If working alone, check in with someone before and after your appointment. Be cautious. If a client asks personal questions unrelated to your work or if they make you feel uncomfortable, end the service and leave. Report any suspicions to your employer or law enforcement.

Conkin’s next court date is March 31.

