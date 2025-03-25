Man given $500K bond after allegedly punching his dad to death

By Joseph Buczek

DETROIT (WWJ) — A 23-year-old Detroit man is facing manslaughter charges after allegedly fatally punching his 53-year-old father.

Detroit police responded to a residence on the 5700 block of University Place around 7:24 p.m. on March 22 for a reported unknown issue. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Le Mar Manassa Sr., unresponsive in the home’s kitchen.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wayne County prosecutors allege that the victim and his son, Le Mar Manassa Jr., got into an argument that escalated, resulting in Le Mar Manassa Jr. punching his father in the head several times, fatally injuring him.

Le Mar Manassa Jr. was arraigned Tuesday and given a $500,000 bond with a GPS tether and house arrest.

A bond redetermination hearing is scheduled for March 27, with a probable cause conference to follow on April 2.

