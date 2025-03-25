Man says his car was targeted in a road rage incident due to political displays

By Isabel Litterst

TILTON, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A man from the Lakes Region said his car was targeted in an alleged road rage incident due to political displays depicted on his car.

“I love my country, and I just express my beliefs,” Nick said. “You see it happening throughout the country. I don’t have a Tesla, but obviously, my political beliefs make me a target.”

Nick said he was driving in Tilton Sunday morning when he noticed another driver swerving close to him.

“I had my girlfriend with me at the time. I just had a gut feeling they were going to try to do something,” he said.

He caught the alleged road rage incident on his dash camera, including the moment he said a passenger in another vehicle leaned out the window and smashed his car door with a baseball bat.

Nick, who requested News 9 only uses his first name due to the fear of retaliation, said he’s conflicted on how to move forward.

“I feel like if I cave on my First Amendment right to express myself, I’m letting fear take over,” he said.

Nick told News 9 he filed a police report with the Tilton Police Department on Sunday. Tilton police confirmed with News 9 on Monday they are investigating an alleged road rage incident that took place in Tilton Sunday morning.

After the alleged incident, Nick said he is considering dialing back the political displays and changing the message.

“I think the right course of action would be to just get rid of it and plaster Tom Brady on there,” he said.

Nick said he is not planning on pressing charges.

