Police arrest man who reportedly shot a man holding his twin daughters

By Tony Sloan

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — Metro Police say a man has been arrested after he shot a 45-year-old father as he was carrying his 7-month-old twin daughters last month. 36-year-old Wykevion Fortney was arrested by MNPD detectives yesterday on multiple charges including attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and felony gun possession.

Police say on February 8th the 45-year-old victim, whose name has not been released for safety reasons, was walking toward a restaurant on Nolensville Pike while holding his two daughters when Fortney who was drove into him in his white Ford Flex.

The victim yelled at Fortney and a verbal altercation escalated. Fortney pulled out a gun and shot the man in the hip and drove away. He was caught on surveillance video at a Mexican restaurant not long before the shooting.

The victim’s injuries weren’t severe, and the two children were not hurt.

We found that Fortney is also facing homicide charges connected to another case. He remains behind bars on more than $100,000 bond. Police say a tip to Crimestoppers helped to lead to Fortney’s arrest.

