RV storage lot taken squatters, damaging more than 50 campers

By Laurie Perez

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) — A luxury RV company is trying to evict a group of squatters who took over a storage lot of campers in the city of Industry.

“We’ve noticed that several of the trailers have been burning,” worker Marilyn Martinez said. “There’s homeless here sometimes late at night. They’re coming in and out.”

Martinez, who works near the lot, said a city of squatters started taking over the overflow storage area months ago. Since then, they’ve piled up massive mounds of trash and debris. The company, Black Series RV, said trespassers are now living in at least 50 campers, which are worth anywhere between $40,000 and $100,000.

They tried using security teams to retrieve them but said the few they recovered were trashed. In other instances, they gave up after fearing for their safety.

Martinez said she and her coworkers walk in pairs to their cars when they’re near the lot.

“Sometimes it is kind of dark, and we do have to cross over here,” Martinez said. “It’s like we have to be watching our back, especially us girls.”

Industry’s assistant city manager said they are working with the property owners to clean up the lot.

“The City does not own the site,” the city said. “This is a private trespass dispute between the property owners and a private party. The city is working with the property owners in helping to coordinate clean-up efforts at the site.”

Supervisor Hilda Solis also said that the county will help address concerns about the lot. Her office sent outreach workers, as well as alcohol and drug abuse teams, to the makeshift encampment.

“The County of Los Angeles does not have jurisdiction over land use matters in incorporated cities like the City of Industry, but my office has been proactive in addressing concerns at the lot,” Solis said in a statement.

One of the people living in the RVs said they moved into the campers out of desperation, only after others broke into them. They said they thought the campers were abandoned.

“They had the homeless people come in here. They give you a piece of paper and tell you to call these numbers that they already know that shelters are already full,” Raymond Henderson said. “Now, they are about to kick out a lot of people that don’t really have nowhere to go. So, you are going to be seeing them on every bus stop, every street corner. You are going to be seeing these people. It sucks.”

Black Series said they are trying to legally remove everyone on the lot through the court system. They are also working with other companies that will buy the RVs to refurbish and salvage them for resale.

