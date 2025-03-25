Woman falls 6 stories to her death from parking deck

By Lynne Keenum

Click here for updates on this story

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — Birmingham police are investigating a woman’s death after she fell from a downtown parking deck Monday.

It happened at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Complex deck at 2200 9th Avenue North.

She fell from the sixth floor onto the sidewalk below, according to the coroner.

Police said a passerby discovered her at 11:30 p.m. She was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m.. The time of her fall is not known.

She has not yet been identified.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.