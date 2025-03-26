Couple gets married at library after bookstore proposal “to bookend the courtship”



By Juli McDonald

Massachusetts (WBZ) — A Massachusetts couple got engaged at a bookstore, so they began their next chapter by getting married at the Watertown Free Public Library.

For Andrew Ivey and Maricruz Osorio, the start of their greatest adventure was scribbled inside a book, as he proposed to her at a bookstore in Houston, Texas.

“I wrote her a nice note and the end of it I said, ‘will you marry me?’ I had her circle yes or no – like a prom thing,” said a smiling Ivey.

“Bookend the courtship”

“Reading and books have been such a central part of our life. It came together pretty of naturally. I think it’s a good way to bookend the courtship,” he said.

So, after Ivey moved to Massachusetts to be with Osorio, the couple planned the next part of their story, and where to hold their wedding jumped off the page.

The Watertown Free Public Library doesn’t rent their space for private events. But, if you keep things by the book, reserving a room that’s free and open to the public, that’s a different story.

Relationship built on kindness

One week ago, with bookshelves in the background, the bride and groom said ‘I do’ – to a life built on a beautiful theme: kindness.

“Not only is she drop dead gorgeous, but she is the smartest and most empathetic person I’ve ever known. She’s just got a sense of empathy that is contagious. It makes me always want to care and it makes want to be a kinder and stronger person,” Ivey said of his wife.

“To his friends, to his family, to random people in need, he’s just kind and loving and that’s something to be treasured. I treasure it so much. So I think we really fit well together,” Maricruz added.

They’re two characters who really admire each other.

“For all the nerdy kids out there, you’re going to find your person. You don’t know where, you don’t know when, but you do,” she said sweetly.

