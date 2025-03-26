Families of Key Bridge victims place wreaths to honor their loved ones 1 year after the collapse

By Dennis Valera

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ahead of the one-year mark since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, families of the victims who died put wreaths in the water near where the bridge once stood to honor their loved ones.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, and other elected leaders joined the families during this remembrance to showcase their ongoing commitment to support them.

Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26, Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, 38, Carlos Hernandez, 24, Miguel Ángel Luna Gonzalez, 49, Jose Menor Lopez, 35, died when the bridge collapsed that fateful morning.

All were filling potholes on the bridge when the cargo ship Dali crashed into the bridge. Two men who were also on the bridge at the time survived.

A moment to reflect

Everyone boarded a Baltimore City Fire Department boat at Pier Five in the Inner Harbor on Tuesday morning. From there, the boat took them to where the cargo ship Dali collided with the bridge.

After having a moment of silence, with the help of Mayor Scott, each family threw a wreath into the river. Six wreaths, for six lives lost.

Mayor Scott and Gov. Moore said they just wanted to show the victims’ families they’re still there for them.

“I was raised in a family where I was taught that when people go through something, everything is about them,” the Mayor said. “Your job is to be there to help and support them.”

Both leaders know the pain from that day, one year ago, can still feel like it just happened yesterday for these families.

“One woman continued to thank us for giving her final moments with her husband,” Gov. Moore said.

He added that one of the children of the victims told him she “still cannot get a good night’s sleep” to this day.

First responders who helped in the recovery effort of the collapse also accompanied the families Tuesday, including the people who helped find the bodies of their loved ones.

It took more than a month to recover all six victims from the Patapsco River.

Sgt. Steve Lepper, a senior member of Baltimore Police’s dive team, said all they wanted to do was give the families closure.

“We take a lot of pride knowing that we can bring closure to people and their families by bringing their loved ones home to them,” Lepper said.

Committing to the families

Mayor Scott and Gov. Moore said there are going to be more moments like this for the families as time goes on, recognizing that, while the city and state are well into recovery, these families are going to need more time.

“It’s going to be an ongoing, lifelong thing. You never truly heal from something like that,” the mayor said.

“There were six Marylanders who we lost that day and everything that has happened in that past year – it starts and ends with them. It starts and ends with their families,” Gov. Moore said.

