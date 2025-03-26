Family sues Disney after employee allegedly records upskirt video of teen in 2023

By Bob Hazen

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — The family of a teenage girl is suing Disney after a cast member was caught allegedly recording video up her skirt at Hollywood Studios.

Jorge Diaz Vega was arrested in 2023 after Orange County deputies said they found around 500 upskirt videos on his phone.

At the time, Vega was working in the Dok Ondar store at the “Star Wars” section of the theme park.

He allegedly admitted to recording the videos for six years. One of the victims was a 14-year-old girl who had been visiting with her grandmother from Michigan.

She told investigators Vega intentionally dropped a toy, and when he bent to pick it up, he placed his phone under her dress and began recording. The teenager’s family filed a lawsuit in Orange County court on Friday.

It says that when the girl realized what was happening, she became physically sick.

“(The victim) began hysterically crying and screaming, and the child ran into a nearby restroom and began dry-heaving, vomiting, and suffered a panic attack,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit also says Disney did not do enough to protect the girl from Diaz Vega despite previous incidents involving him.

It says he had been caught recording up the skirt of another female co-worker but continued to keep his job.

“(Disney) deliberately engaged in outrageous misconduct by creating and allowing an environment to exist where an employee had the means and opportunity to secretly video-record the Plaintiffs minor grandchild under the child’s dress,” the lawsuit says.

The family accuses Disney and Vega of negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

WESH 2 has requested comment from Disney but has not received a reply yet.

Vega is also facing two criminal cases for video voyeurism. Court records show his lawyer is asking a judge to declare him incompetent to stand trial.

