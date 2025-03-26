Man who was molested by priest advocating against parole eligibility

By Aubry Killion

SLIDELL, Louisiana (WDSU) — A man who says he was molested by a Slidell priest is telling his story for the first time on television.

Tim Gioe is outraged over the potential early release of convicted priest Pattrick Wattigny from prison. This comes after Wattigny has served just two years of a five-year sentence.

“If Wattigny is let out of prison, will he do this to another person?” Gioe was asked. “Yes, there’s nothing that can convince me otherwise,” Gioe said.

Gioe described Wattigny as “a monster, psychopath, the devil,” and remembered meeting him in August 1996 after moving from St. Bernard to Covington.

“When I started St. Peter, I was the new kid,” Gioe said.

Gioe said Wattigny befriended him, gave him gifts, and began grooming him during confession.

By the end of the school year, Gioe said he was molested.

“People don’t realize what abuse does to an individual, to a child, to an adult, how PTSD, child sex abuse is one of the worst types of abuse, the amount of therapy that one has to go through, it is exhausting,” Gioe said.

Gioe kept the abuse a secret for over 20 years, which led to anxiety, anger, and depression. He says it’s affecting his family life.

“Them not knowing why daddy was so upset Christmas Eve, why daddy would stay in bed, I didn’t even see my kids open presents the next morning,” Gioe said. “So many years I felt alone, at times, I still do.”

Eventually, Gioe confided in his wife.

“She is the most important person in my life, without her I don’t think I would be sitting here today giving this interview,” Gioe said.

Gioe and his wife are now advocating for stricter laws and penalties for those who groom children and want those convicted of child sex abuse to be ineligible for parole and receive longer sentences.

This push for change intensified after receiving a letter from the state about Wattigny’s parole eligibility, which read in part, “Information to this office indicates you, or a member of your family, were the victim in the above referenced case. Please be advised that the above named offender has been scheduled for a parole hearing.”

They are also calling for more transparency within the Catholic Church and urging other survivors of sex abuse to speak up.

“I would encourage you if you are watching this, you can do it,” Gioe said. “If it was God’s will, he chose me to go through this, and it is my job to stay strong. I truly believe having this conversation will save lives.”

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections issued the following statement regarding Wattigny’s parole eligibility:

“On July 12, 2023, Patrick Wattigny was convicted of two counts of 14:81.2- molestation of a juvenile (victim under 17) by the use of influence by virtue of a position of control or supervision over the said juvenile. He was sentenced to 15 years hard labor with the Department of Corrections, 10 years suspended, and 5 years active supervised probation upon completion of his hard labor sentence. The full term date of the 5 year unsuspended portion of Mr. Wattigny sentence is June 27, 2028.”

“Mr. Wattigny is eligible for parole before the Parole Board after serving 33.33% of his 5 year sentence with the Department, as there are no parole eligibility restrictions for the statute under which he was convicted.”

“Mr. Wattigny was eligible for parole on February 27, 2025 and is currently scheduled to appear before the parole board for a hearing on June 12, 2025.”

WDSU asked The Archdiocese of New Orleans for an interview on camera or by phone.

The Archdiocese of New Orleans issued a statement in regards to Wattigny’s parole eligibility:

“The Archdiocese of New Orleans and no member of the clergy or its staff have any role or any information regarding Patrick Wattigny’s sentencing or potential early release. That is a decision solely in the hands of the Justice System.

“The archdiocese is very proud of its strong and robust approach to the protection of children and the prevention of child sexual abuse through our safe environment program. As with all policies, we will continue to regularly review and strengthen our safe environment program through incorporating best practices and receiving constructive input that results in further prevention of abuse and abuse being reported to law enforcement.

“Our goal has been and continues to be to do all we can to create a safe environment for children to grow in faith and knowledge in our parishes, schools, and ministries.”

“Wattigny’s inclusion on the list of clergy removed from ministry for abuse of a minor was published online on October 1, 2020, based on his admission of abuse that occurred in 2013. The archdiocese stated they could not comment further on the survivor’s statements due to litigation reasons.”

