Police: Man set fire in building after being told he couldn’t live in basement any longer

By Tasmin Mahfuz

Click here for updates on this story

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A man is accused of setting a fire in a building in Lancaster County.

Robert Ream, 42, had been living in the basement of the building in the 900 block of North Queen Street, according to Manheim Township police.

On Monday, he was told to leave and not return.

Police said he hid in the basement overnight and started the fire on Tuesday morning using campfire fuel.

The building was occupied at the time, police said, but everyone made it out safely.

Ream fled but police found him on North Prince Street.

Charging documents allege Ream kept trying to pull away from the officer who was trying to detain him, so the officer had to use force for the arrest.

Ream is charged with arson, risking a catastrophe, resisting arrest and other offenses.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.