Residents outraged over drug rehab facility near school

By Terik King

Maryland (WTOP News) — Tensions ran high Monday night as Montgomery County, Maryland, residents gathered at Greenwood Elementary School to voice concerns over a drug rehabilitation facility set to open near the school.

The meeting, hosted by Montgomery County Council member Dawn Luedtke, aimed to address residents’ questions about zoning laws, facility regulations, and community impact.

The planned facility, to be operated by The Freedom Center, will be a Level 3.5 residential substance use disorder treatment center. It will house up to 16 residents across two properties on Gold Mine Place, just feet away from the elementary school.

Community members have expressed frustration over a lack of communication from the facility’s operators, as well as concerns about potential safety risks for children. Many parents in attendance raised objections to the facility’s proximity to the school, emphasizing the need for students to feel secure during recess and outdoor activities.

Luedtke addressed zoning concerns, clarifying that the properties fall under an R-200 zone, which permit group homes and assisted living facilities — provided no more than eight individuals occupy a single residence overnight.

“This has been the law for over two decades,” she explained. “There was no approval process needed from the county for this facility to operate under existing zoning laws.”

The council member also noted that any new zoning amendment would not apply retroactively, meaning the facility’s operation could not be legally blocked.

Luedtke acknowledged community fears but stressed the importance of compliance with federal and state regulations, including the Fair Housing Act, which prohibits zoning discrimination against individuals with disabilities. Substance use disorders fall under the protected purview.

Facility’s planned security protocols

The Freedom Center, which operates a similar residential treatment facility in neighboring Frederick County, provided responses to a variety of frequently asked questions.

According to the facility, residents will be monitored 24/7 by a staff that includes registered nurses and licensed clinical professionals. Security measures include a high-end surveillance system with 360-degree property coverage, additional privacy fencing, and 10-foot arborvitae trees to enhance privacy.

In response to concerns about patient conduct, The Freedom Center outlined strict protocols for rule violations.

“Residents are not permitted to leave the property as part of their treatment plan,” a statement reads. “In rare cases where a resident leaves against medical advice, staff will transport them to a safe location.”

The facility also confirmed that prospective residents undergo extensive background checks, and those with violent criminal histories or severe mental health conditions requiring specialized care will not be admitted.

Finding a balance

Montgomery County Council Vice President Will Jawando, who attended the meeting, acknowledged the strong emotions in the room.

“I get the concern, and you can hear it — it’s palpable,” he said. “People are worried about their kids’ safety, but at the same time, we want people who need treatment to get treatment. The question is, how do we balance those needs in a diverse community?”

Some residents have filed grievances with the Board of Appeals in an effort to challenge the facility’s presence.

Meanwhile, Luedtke urged continued dialogue and engagement with county officials. “Our role is to make sure the law is followed while also listening to and addressing community concerns,” she said.

The Freedom Center’s representatives were not present at the meeting. However, discussions about the facility’s impact and potential next steps are expected to continue in the coming weeks.

