Teddy bear clinic helps ease kids’ fears of the doctor

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Spending time in a hospital is scary for just about anyone, and especially for kids who may not know what they’re in for.

At Children’s Wisconsin on Tuesday, March 25, kids learned about what happens at the hospital and the lesson was delivered in a very kid-friendly way.

The kids, along with their families, were given a teddy bear and they could take that furry friend to different medical stations, and it was the teddy bear who received the treatments.

The stations included vision and hearing tests, asthma and allergy checks, triage and lab work.

CBS 58 asked Child Life Specialist Leslie Scott which station kids liked best.

“Most kids really enjoy is getting to give a shot or a lab draw to a teddy bear versus experiencing that themselves,” said Sott. “It’s a way for them to get some of that control back and a way for them to process through how they may be able to make it better for themselves the next time.”

