Thieves in home invasion get away with $1 milllion worth of valuables, police say

By WABC News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

KEW GARDENS, Queens, New York (WABC) — A family says a group of masked men forced their way into their Queens home, tied them up, and stole $1 million worth of valuables, according to police.

A mother and her 6-year-old daughter were inside the home on Mayfair Road in Kew Gardens on March 19 around 7 p.m. when five masked men followed their nanny inside.

“They came in with her, pushed her in, and I heard her scream very loudly, so I came out of my room,” the mother, who did not want to be identified, said.

The woman said she ran toward her daughter who had come out of her room, but the intruders initially separated all three of them.

“I heard my daughter screaming because they had her in another room. so I banged on the closet and they let me out, and thankfully they let me be with her the entire time in her room,” she said.

She said the men bound her and the nanny’s hands with duct tape and ransacked the home stealing high end purses, jewelry, shoes and suitcases totaling more than $1 million.

As soon as the men left, the woman and nanny freed themselves and locked the door just in time as the men tried to come back inside.

No one was hurt during the ordeal, but police are now searching for the five who broke in and another who was driving the white Toyota rav 4 they fled in.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.