Yard erupts in flames amid South Carolina statewide burn ban

    BERKELEY COUNTY, South Carolina (WJCL) — Video shared by a fire department demonstrates the dry conditions that have put South Carolina under a burn ban.

The video, posted on social media by Central Berkeley Fire & EMS, shows a landscaper doing edging work when a spark suddenly ignites the grass.

Within seconds, the yard erupts in flames.

“We would like to remind everyone that we are under a state-wide burn ban because of conditions just like this!” the post read. “An ember from even a small fire could create huge problems!”

On Friday, the South Carolina Forestry Commission issued a State Forester’s Burning Ban for all counties. The ban prohibits all outdoor burning, including yard debris burning, prescribed burning and campfires.

The following day, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a State of Emergency to support the state’s ongoing response to the Table Rock Fire in Pickens County.

