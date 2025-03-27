2 hairs found in Crystal Rogers’ car nearly a decade ago to be tested for DNA

By Alex Suckow

BARDSTOWN, Kentucky (WLKY) — Some hairs collected nearly a decade ago as evidence in the Crystal Rogers case will be tested as part of Brooks Houck’s trial.

Rogers disappeared from Bardstown in 2015 and has never been found. Her former boyfriend, Houck, is charged with her murder.

A court order dated for Wednesday said two hairs collected from Rogers’ vehicle after she was reported missing will get tested for DNA as part of Houck’s trial.

The order was signed by all parties, the Nelson circuit court judge, special prosecutor, and Brian Butler, attorney for Houck.

According to the order, the hairs were identified by the Kentucky State Police Lab in 2016 as suitable for DNA testing, though testing would consume the samples.

The samples will be tested by Bode Technologies, and the state will cover the cost.

The order says this one follows another allowing the FBI to test a totally separate hair sample.

Houck is expected to stand trial in June alongside Joseph Lawson, who is accused of conspiracy to commit murder in connection to Rogers’ disappearance.

