Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Authorities box in stolen truck to end chase

<i>Kenosha County Sheriff's Office/WISN via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Deputies and police joined the pursuit as it continued onto southbound I-94 in Kenosha County.
Arif, Merieme
Kenosha County Sheriff's Office/WISN via CNN Newsource
Deputies and police joined the pursuit as it continued onto southbound I-94 in Kenosha County.
By
New
Published 1:00 PM

By Tanner Kahler

Click here for updates on this story

    KENOSHA COUNTY, Wisconsin (WISN) — Pleasant Prairie police released dash camera video showing the end of a pursuit on Interstate 94 involving a stolen work truck and multiple law enforcement agencies.

It started Tuesday when the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic camera spotted the work truck on the road. The truck had been reported stolen. Authorities said it also had stolen license plates.

Kenosha police later tracked down the truck at a Kwik Trip near 39th Avenue and Washington Road. Investigators said that’s when the truck driver took off.

Deputies and police joined the pursuit as it continued onto southbound I-94 in Kenosha County.

Video shows law enforcement vehicles box in the truck, which was hauling a refrigerator, just north of the Wisconsin-Illinois line.

Pleasant Prairie police said nobody was hurt. Police arrested one person.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content