Caught on camera: Teenager pops wheelie right in front of moving vehicle

By Muhammad Abdul Qawee

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WBBH) — Riding a bike has risks, sometimes people put themselves in danger. Shocking dashcam video captured a teenager popping a wheelie right in front of a vehicle in a busy Cape Coral plaza Tuesday evening.

Wheelies are a problem in Lee County. We have seen it several times. It can cause injury, increased risk in high-traffic areas and potential for serious accidents.

Gulf Coast News spent the Wednesday evening at the Midpoint Center where it happened. People we spoke to say they are concerned whenever they see kids attempt this.

“I see that all the time, and I have a friend that he does that, and he recently is, like, was in the hospital, he’s always getting injured from it,” Michela Baraza told Gulf Coast News.

“It’s incredibly dangerous, like I wish that I could just go and, like, parent themselves and be like, where is your mother? Go home, but I can’t,” said another shopper.

No one was hurt, and people who shop at Midpoint Center just want it to stay that way.

“Make smart decisions, you know you can have fun without putting yourself in situations where you’re going to get hurt,” said Brooke Fields a Cape Coral resident.

Gulf Coast News reached out to the Cape Coral Police Department to find out if there has been an increase in kids performing dangerous stunts on bikes in the shopping plaza. We are still waiting to hear back.

