Dodgers acquire pitcher Noah Davis, will open North American season vs Tigers in L.A.

By Zakir Jamal

Click here for updates on this story

3/27/25 (LAPost.com) — The Los Angeles Dodgers ended their preseason with a trade Thursday, just hours before they’re set to play their first game of the regular season at home against the Detroit Tigers.

Noah Davis — acquired from the Boston Red Sox in return for cash considerations — is a pitcher who has appeared in the major league for short stints in each of the last three seasons. Last year, he made six starts, and appeared in an additional two games as a relief pitcher.

The Dodgers played their first official game of the 2025 season in Japan last Wednesday, a 6-3 win over the Chicago Cubs. However, Thursday’s game will be the first played with a home crowd.

Star players Mookie Betts and Eddie Freeman were out of the Tokyo lineup due to illness and injury. The team’s full lineup will be restored to play against the Tigers.

The Dodgers will look to defend their World Series title this season after winning in 2024. Though no team has repeated as champion since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees, this Dodger squad has been called “one of the most talented teams in recent memory.”

ESPN reports the Dodgers are considered the overwhelming favourites to repeat their title. They maintain a wide lead over the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees.

The L.A. Angels will also play their season-opener Thursday, but will be the away team. Their hosts, the Chicago White Sox, made history in 2024 by setting the modern record for most losses in a MLB season, with 121.

The Angels are coming off of a disappointing season of their own, after superstar pitcher and hitter Shohei Ohtani crossed town to join the Dodgers. They will hope to improve on a 99-loss effort they achieved last year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Rebekah Ludmanrebekah@lapost.com8182845620