Man accused of shooting childhood friend over Facebook argument

VENICE, Florida (WBBH) — What started as an online argument between two childhood best friends took a violent turn when one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire through his own front door.

Charlotte County deputies arrested Kevin Johnson in Englewood after he allegedly shot his longtime friend during a heated confrontation at his Venice home Monday morning.

According to Sarasota County deputies, the altercation began on Facebook when Johnson and his childhood friend got into an intense back-and-forth. The conversation escalated, and they decided to settle the dispute in person at Johnson’s home on Olivia Road.

Both men agreed to meet without weapons, but the victim didn’t come alone — he brought another person with him.

What happened next left the neighborhood in shock.

As the two men knocked on Johnson’s door, Sarasota County deputies say he opened fire through the door before taking off.

Neighbors on Olivia Road tell Gulf Coast News they heard yelling and loud bangs and saw someone running through their yard.

Venice resident Bruce Carruthers says this violent encounter is just another example of how quickly things can spiral out of control.

“We live in a crazy world,” Carruthers said. “You just never know how people will react.”

Deputies tracked Johnson down nearly 10 miles away in Englewood, where Charlotte County law enforcement took him into custody.

Meanwhile, his former best friend was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds and continues to recover.

