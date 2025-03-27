Older woman ‘violently ejected’ from Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, wrongful death suit says

By KTNV Staff

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The family of a hotel guest is suing the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas after a woman in her late 70’s was quote “violently ejected” from the property’s revolving door as she was leaving in March 2023.

Attorneys for the family of Diana Truschke claim she was thrown several feet and fell on her face.

The complaint alleges that the revolving door—at the time—did not meet proper safety standards, and hotel employees should have known and warned guests of potential risks.

Truschke died from her injuries a year and half later on Oct. 14, 2024, “as a natural consequence of the negligence” at the property, the complaint alleges.

It goes on further to claim that even after “extensive medical treatment,” Truschke’s condition kept deteriorating. She was 78 at the time of her death.

Her family is seeking monetary damages in excess of $15,000.

A court date has not been set yet.

