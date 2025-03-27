Skip to Content
Police: 4 human trafficking victims rescued from massage parlors; woman charged

By Matthew Keck

    JEFFERSONVILLE, Indiana (WLKY) — A woman is facing human trafficking charges after police in Jeffersonville say she was trafficking victims out of massage parlors.

Jeffersonville police, along with other agencies, carried out multiple search warrants on Monday at massage parlors in Jeffersonville and New Albany.

Police said that four victims were rescued from Eva Massage in Jeffersonville and Island Breeze Spa in New Albany.

All of the victims told police about their involvement in labor and sex trafficking, according to Jeffersonville police. The victims received medical attention and support services after being rescued.

Following the investigation, Xing Song, 62, was arrested and charged with promoting human sexual trafficking, promoting prostitution, and corrupt business influence. All are felony charges.

Battle Ground Police Department, New Albany Police Department, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, and Indiana State Police assisted with carrying out the search warrants.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Jeffersonville police at 812-285-6536 or 812-283-6633.

