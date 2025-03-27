Police pursuit ends with car crashing into utility pole, knocking out power to hundreds

By Brooklyn Joyner

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A Capitol police pursuit ended when the suspect crashed a car into a light pole, knocking power out to hundreds of Jackson residents.

The incident began around 11 p.m. Wednesday when Capitol police officers tried to stop the vehicle near State Street and Mitchell Avenue. The driver, 31-year-old Jarvis Crump, refused to stop, leading police on what authorities said was a brief pursuit, which ended in the crash at Derrick and Bailey Avenue. After the wreck, Crump ran from the scene, but was apprehended, according to a statement from Bailey Martin, a spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

Crump is charged with felony fleeing and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the Entergy outage map, there are more than 250 customers without power in the area. Crews were working Thursday to restore power.

