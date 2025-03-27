Teen hospitalized after being burned in targeted attack on Southwest Miami-Dade home, family say

By Samantha Sosa, Gail Levy, Kevin Boulandier, Tynisa Senior

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Florida (WSVN) — Family members said a retaliatory act has left a teenager hospitalized after she was severely burned when an apparent Molotov cocktail exploded inside a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

The incident happen after 10 p.m. Tuesday night in the 27000 block of Southwest 143rd Place.

7News camera captured a pierced window and destruction inside the living room of the home as if an explosion happened.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said an incendiary device was thrown at the house and went through the window.

The homeowner, who did not want to be on camera, said he was in a separate room while his niece was sitting in the living room, that’s when he heard a noise coming from the living room and to his surprise he came out to see that his niece was on fire.

“And then I heard a big explosion and then I when I came out the room and my niece was on fire from the belly on down,” he said. “I tried to put it out. My other brother came in. We grabbed her, we took her outside, we got the water hose to rinse her down to get the fire out.”

He believes someone intentionally threw a Molotov cocktail at the home.

“After we were cleaning we found a jar, it probably looks like a Mason jar with a candle wick and some type of liquid and they threw that,” he said.

Family members drove the teen to a nearby hospital, from there she was airlifted to HCA Kendall Hospital in critical condition.

“We got a look and she’s still alive,” said the victim’s uncle.

The victim is responsive but resting in the intensive care unit after she got out of a successful surgery.

The family said their family dog, Bonita, also got burned.

A neighbor’s Ring camera video captured the aftermath of the attack. Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office detectives were seem investigating the incident.

The family said they suspect someone they have an ongoing rift with may have been behind the act, but they aren’t certain.

“I want justice,” said the uncle.

Deputies are now looking for the subject(s) responsible.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

