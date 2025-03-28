Leavenworth police investigate suspicious death of 3-year-old boy

By Brian Johnson, Nick Sloan

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KMBC) — Police are still investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy after police were called to a Leavenworth apartment complex early Wednesday.

Officers responded to a 911 call just before 4:30 a.m. reporting that the child, identified by family as EJ, was not breathing.

When officers arrived at the Woodland Village Apartment Complex near 2900 Martin Luther King Drive, they found the boy had died.

Police said there were no visible signs of trauma, but the cause of death was “not readily apparent.”

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

Family members describe EJ as a vibrant and loving child who adored Spider-Man, biking, and Nerf gun battles.

His uncle, Charles Rogers, said the boy was “very special” and had a deep love for family, friends, and the outdoors.

“He was very special kid,” Rogers said. “He loved family. He loved to be around his peers. He loved to be outside.”

Loved ones gathered to honor EJ’s memory on Thursday, decorating balloons, writing messages on a window for neighbors to see, and sharing stories about the boy they will never forget.

Rogers said EJ made a lasting impact on his life, teaching him the value of love and presence.

According to EJ’s stepfather, the boy had been staying at a neighbor’s house the night he died.

The family believes he may have woken up during the night, found a substance within reach, and ingested it.

The stepfather said he attempted CPR but was unable to save him.

“He was one of the funniest kids,” Rogers said. “I’m just going to miss his handsome smile, his humble spirit, and his resilience.”

