Muslim communities across L.A. prepare for Eid al-Fitr, end of Ramadan

3/28/25 (LAPost.com) — The Muslim holy month of Ramadan is expected to come to an end this weekend when a crescent moon is spotted. Adherents of the religion across the world — including about 1% of Angeleños — will mark the occasion with feasts, prayers, and celebrations.

Eid al-Fitr, or the Festival of the Breaking of the Fast, occurs on the first of the Muslim month of Shawwal. Because the Islamic calendar is based on the cycles of the moon as it is visible from the ground, the beginning of Eid will not be confirmed until the crescent moon is sighted.

That means that the festival should begin at nightfall on March 29. However, the moon may not be visible due to dense cloud cover or a moonset which occurs before sunset. In that case, the beginning of Eid al-Fitr would occur on the evening of March 30.

In Los Angeles, the sun will set at 7:11 p.m. on Saturday and at 7:12 p.m. on Sunday. Sunni Muslims generally break their final fasts immediately after sunset, while those in Shi’a denominations wait an extra fifteen minutes.

Eid al-Fitr is traditionally celebrated with a special prayer, followed by a large meal. Sweets and rich foods are often prepared for adherents who are famished at the end of a month of fasting. Throughout the day, Muslims visit family, receive visitors, and wear special clothes.

A number of Eid celebrations are planned in Southern California:

The Islamic Center of Yorba Linda is planning an Eid Night on Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. Events include a mini bazaar and yard games, with food venders selling kabobs. The Islamic Center of Southern California will offer Eid prayers open to all in L.A. The Chino Valley Islamic Center is hosting an Eid brunch targeted towards new Muslims and converts at Aashiana Restaurant in Diamond Bar. Admission requires registration. Further events, including prayers, and meals, are listed on the webpage of the Council on American-Islamic Relations

