One person taken to the hospital via helicopter after fire in Wahoo

Published 9:38 AM

By McKenzy Parsons

    WAHOO, Neb. (KETV) — Nebraska fire crews found a victim while fighting a fire in Wahoo.

Wahoo Fire and EMS said around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday crews were dispatched to a fire north of Lake Wanahoo.

Multiple other fire departments were also dispatched to help.

While putting out the blaze, crews found a victim in the area that had been burned.

The person was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

