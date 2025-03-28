Volusia County to decide whether to keep its dog beach

By Pamela Comme

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Ormond Beach’s dog-friendly section, a haven for pet lovers, may be in jeopardy as Volusia County prepares to make a pivotal decision next week.

The area, which has been part of an 18-month pilot program, has drawn praise from many pet owners, but local concerns about enforcement and rule violations have sparked debate about whether it should become a permanent feature of the beach.

“I think it’s wonderful we get to come out here and enjoy the sun and the sand and the water with our favorite little girl,” said Peggy, a Volusia County resident.

Visitors like Lucas Pennington, who traveled all the way from Cincinnati, also appreciate the beach’s pet-inclusive atmosphere.

“We have no one to watch our dogs. So, living in Cincinnati, we can’t pay $1,000 to put her in a dog-watching place for a week. It’s cheaper to bring her down here with us,” Pennington said.

However, concerns have emerged from local residents like Ormond Beach resident David Shecter, who is vocal about the problems he believes are tied to the program.

Shecter argues that some pet owners are violating the rules, which include keeping dogs on a leash and cleaning up after them.

“This is irresponsible pet owners. It’s about the defecation and the sand. It’s sanitation issues and safety issues. Our biggest concern, obviously, is someone getting hurt,” Shecter said.

Recent data released by the county confirms that while there have been zero dog bites reported on the beach, there have been 15 instances where pet owners failed to pick up after their pets.

Despite these violations, Shecter’s primary concern is the lack of enforcement, particularly when it comes to people allowing their dogs to roam beyond the designated pet-friendly zone.

“The county has failed to enforce their own rules on the books. They have failed at enforcing things within the zone,” Shecter said.

The county revealed there have been more than 300 instances of pet owners either allowing their dogs off-leash or using leashes longer than the allowed six feet.

County officials have responded to the concerns by noting that after educating violators, most have become compliant with the rules.

The item is up for a vote and discussion on Tuesday.

