Woman says grandson tried to shield mother, siblings from gunfire during family massacre

By Morgan Rynor, Peter D’Oench, John MacLauchlan

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — The family of 11-year-old Xion Solomon, who was killed in a mass shooting earlier this week, is speaking out about his bravery and the devastating impact of domestic violence.

Rita Hanson, Xion’s grandmother, spoke late Friday afternoon outside Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, where her 8-year-old granddaughter, Phinyx Solomon, remains in serious condition.

Fighting back tears, she urged victims of domestic violence to leave dangerous situations before it’s too late.

“I’m telling you, ladies, don’t sit around. You have to get out and save yourself and save your kids,” Hanson said. “Don’t think about it—you have to save your kids.”

Hanson described Xion as a protector, a boy who was always looking out for others.

“He was really special and he was a good kid. He’s always protective of everybody, all his brothers, all his sisters,” she said. “He was just doing what Xion does, just trying to, you know, just be the protector that he is.”

She said Xion loved football and showed one of the medals he had given her. “Now he is gone. It is heartbreaking,” she said.

Father calls Xion a hero Xion’s father, Kelvin Solomon, also spoke about his son’s bravery.

“He was a hero and I want everyone to know he was a hero,” he said. “He died protecting his mom and his sister.”

Solomon acknowledged that he was aware of difficulties at home between Xion’s mother, Julie Cruz and her partner, Stephen McKenzie.

“If you can act when you get that feeling, you should,” he said. “You should try everything to make an impact in protecting your children in situations.”

He also shared that Phinyx, despite being critically injured, is improving.

“She was struck by gunfire in three places—twice in the chest and once in the leg,” he said. “But she’s doing better.”

The shooting near Hallandale Beach The shooting happened Wednesday evening at the Sundrift apartment building on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Broward Sheriff’s investigators said McKenzie, 34, shot 32-year-old Cruz and her four children — two of whom were his — before turning the gun on himself.

When Pembroke Park police arrived, they found the bodies of Cruz, 2-year-old twins Nova and Emery McKenzie and 11-year-old Xion Solomon in unit 408.

McKenzie was found critically injured and 8-year-old Phinyx Solomon was suffering from gunshot wounds.

McKenzie was taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, while Phinyx was rushed to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, where she remains in serious condition.

A plea to leave dangerous situations Hanson said she didn’t know much about McKenzie or any prior warning signs of violence but urged others to recognize the dangers of abusive relationships.

“Get out if you see any signs of danger. Get out. It’s not worth it,” she said. “Get out for your children. Save your children. Save your kids.”

A relative of Cruz told CBS News Miami that she had been trying to leave McKenzie.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has not yet determined what triggered the shooting.

