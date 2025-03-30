Former janitor sentenced for contaminating school cafeteria food with bodily fluids

By Frederick Sinclair

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (KYW) — A former janitor at a New Jersey elementary school was sentenced to eight years in prison after he was convicted of contaminating cafeteria food intended to be eaten by students and staff and possession of child pornography, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.

Impellizzeri was sentenced to five years in prison for the official misconduct charge and three years for the possession of child sexual abuse material, to be served consecutively.

Giovanni Impellizzeri, 25, of Vineland, was arrested in November 2023 after videos emerged showing him contaminating food with cleaning products and bodily fluids while he worked at Elizabeth Moore School in Upper Deerfield Township.

According to the Upper Deerfield Township School District, Impellizzerri began working at the school in September 2019.

The videos also showed Impellizzeri using school utensils inappropriately, and he shared the footage with an online chat group, investigators said.

During the investigation, detectives revealed that Impellizzeri was in possession of child pornography. He was later charged with distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

In November 2023, prosecutors revealed Impellizzeri admitted to tampering with food and stated he was doing “the devil’s work.”

In January, Impellizzeri pleaded guilty to second-degree official misconduct and third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material.

Impellizzeri will be eligible for parole after serving five years in state prison and will also be placed on parole for life following his release.

