Late singer Selena’s nephew reflects on her life almost 30 years after her murder

By Dawn White

DALLAS (KTVT) — Day No. 3 of a four-day celebration in Dallas to remember late singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez included contests, shopping with dozens of vendors, and lots of pride for the Texas native.

Monday marks 30 years since the queen of Tejano music was murdered.

The sounds of Tejano music and the sights of fans decked out in traditional Selena clothing filled Four Corners Brewing Company on Saturday in Dallas’ Oak Cliff neighborhood for the 214Selena Festival.

Svani Quintanilla was one of the hundreds of people who joined the fiesta.

“I was about three or four years old when she passed away,” Quintanilla said.

Quintanilla has fond memories of Selena not just as a singer but as an incredible person because she was his aunt.

“Me and my sister, she loved us a lot, and she treated us like we were her own kids,” Quintanilla said.

He traveled all the way from San Antonio to be a part of the 10th annual celebration for the woman with the big smile and huge heart.

“It feels like the community here really loves Selena. Everywhere they do, but it’s really nice here to feel the love in the air for Selena,” Quintanilla said.

Organizer Rafael Tamayo hopes the four-day festival introduces the iconic singer to a new generation of fans.

“It’s interesting because we see it come in waves with different generations, and every so often we just get that resurgence of fans, people that just appreciate the music. Because of that, it’s a celebration of life, a celebration of music, but also Selena’s contribution to the culture,” Tamayo said.

“It’s incredible that someone who was only on this earth for 23 years made such an impact. We still throw events like this for her today because we really honor her memory of joy and Mexican American identity,” Selena super fan Esti Romero said.

The event comes just days after Yolanda Saldivar, who murdered the singer, was denied parole.

“I’m glad they didn’t let her out,” Quintanilla said. “I don’t wish any ill upon her or anything like that, but it’s good they didn’t let her out.”

Monday, March 31, marks the 30th anniversary of Selena’s murder. Quintanilla hopes his aunt is remembered for all the people she touched during her short life. Selena died at just 23 years old.

“A beautiful person, a beautiful soul, happy, and for the people. It’s all about the people and the fans,” Quintanilla said.

The closing reception for the 214Selena Festival will be at the Oak Cliff Cultural Center on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m.

