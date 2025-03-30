‘She was a force’: Waukesha teacher’s final wish raises thousands for students in need

By Andie Bernhardt

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Waukesha teacher who had been fighting cancer for years had one final wish before she died. Now, as her loved ones and the community cope with losing her, they are bringing her dying wish to life.

“She was a force,” said Melanie Dold, Tranchita’s sister. “She was an incredibly big-hearted person.”

Michelle Tranchita was 48 years old when she passed away in early March from cancer. Before she died, she told her sister instead of flowers at her funeral, she wanted to give back to her students and co-workers at Hadfield Elementary School. To make that dream a reality, Dold created a GoFundMe for the school in her sister’s honor.

Those who knew Tranchita best say she was funny, kind and always put others before herself.

“Michelle always sort of found a way to ensure that people could see their own light and feel their own worth and knew that they were special,” said Dold.

Working at Hadfield Elementary School in Waukesha for more than 10 years, she channeled her passion for teaching to empower those around her.

“If they needed help and they didn’t really know what to do or where to go, they knew that they could be safe with Michelle,” said Dold.

Battling cancer for several years, when she knew she didn’t have much time left she wanted to make sure she could give back to the place and people she loved so much.

“Something that our children never get, they will now get,” said Mike Elliot, the principal at Hadfield Elementary.

Making her sister’s final wish come true, Dold started a GoFundMe snack fund for the school.

“She’s somebody that wants to make sure that our children are cared for, and their basic needs are met,” said Elliott. “Once children’s basic needs are met, they can do anything,”

With 80% of the students at the school living under the poverty line and more than $7,000 raised, Elliott says these funds will help students for years to come.

“They’re not worried about what I am going to have to eat,” said Elliott. “What’s for lunch today? What am I going to have for breakfast? All of those things are taken care of, and they can learn.”

