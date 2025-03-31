Kansas City neighbors concerned as sinkhole continues to grow

By Alan Shope

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Neighbors in a Northeast Kansas City neighborhood say a massive sinkhole in their street has been growing larger every time it rains, sparking concerns about safety and potential damage.

The hole, which sits just outside a driveway, has been there for more than a year.

Neighbors estimate it to be over six feet deep and stretching across the entire street. Many fear it could collapse at any moment.

In December, neighbors contacted KMBC 9 News about the issue.

We reached out to city officials, who responded that night by placing a metal plate over the hole.

However, since then, no further action has been taken.

A city spokesperson said that an investigation determined the issue is caused by a plumbing problem on private property.

Because of that, the city cannot make repairs.

Officials say they have contacted the property owner and advised them to address the issue before any further action can be taken.

Some residents, however, say they were unaware of any plumbing issue.

The city said KC Water crews are scheduled to visit the location on Monday to reevaluate the site and ensure the property owner receives another notice of responsibility.

