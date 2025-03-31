Meet the emotional support dog helping firefighters working wildfires in South Carolina

By Stephanie Moore

PICKENS COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — The crews working the wildfires in South Carolina are getting a little extra love, thanks to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office emotional support dog.

Meet Wyatt the Weightlifter.

The sheriff’s office said the emotional support K-9 has been a constant presence at the command post for our first responders.

They said many of the first responders say that interacting with Wyatt has been the highlight of their day as they deal with the separation from their own families and pets.

The sheriff’s office said it’s an honor to have Wyatt as a part of their team and they are thankful that he can have a meaningful contribution during times like these.

