3 teens arrested for allegedly causing Table Rock Fire that spread to nearly 14,000 acres

By Marisa Sardonia

SOUTH CAROLINA (WLOS) — Officials with the South Carolina Forestry Commission have arrested three teenagers in connection with the Table Rock Fire, which has now spread to nearly 14,000 acres.

The three teens were charged with one count each of negligently allowing fire to spread to lands or property of another. Their names are as follows:

Nyzaire Jah-Neiz Marsh, 19, of Taylors, S.C. Tristan Tyler, 18, of Greenville, S.C. Isaac Wilson, 18, of Greenville, S.C.

The Table Rock Fire was discovered by South Carolina sheriff’s deputies, state park workers and first responders on March 21 in Table Rock State Park while they were were searching for a missing hiker. The search group then evacuated seven hikers, some of which were questioned about the fire.

Interviews with South Carolina law enforcement led to four subjects, including three adults and one minor, being questioned further. Investigators from the South Carolina Forestry Commission and Pickens County Sheriff’s Office then gathered evidence that allegedly identified Marsh, Tyler and Wilson as suspects in starting the fire.

Arrest warrants say that the three suspects were smoking on a hiking trail at the state park and did not properly extinguish their cigarettes. Officials allege that this action led to the Table Rock Fire.

The juvenile involved was charged with the same offense but was released into the custody of his parents.

Marsh, Tyler and Wilson were booked into the Pickens County Detention Center and released on bonds of $7,500.

According to the South Carolina Forestry Commission, the Table Rock Fire has now reached 13,287 acres in South Carolina and 635 acres in North Carolina. It is 30% contained.

