Central Coast bridal shops brace for impact of new tariffs on wedding dresses

By Joyce Kim

MONTEREY, California (KSBW) — Bridal shops on the Central Coast are preparing for potential price increases on wedding dresses due to new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

“I have been looking around at a few spots here locally in Monterey County and as well as up in the Bay area prices,” said Monica Alvarez. “I feel they’re ranging from 2 to $5000 minimum. And then we can get more extravagant with higher pricing.”

Earlier this month, the Trump administration implemented a 20% tariff on imports from China, which has raised concerns within the bridal industry. Many wedding dresses are sourced from overseas, and the new tariffs could significantly increase their prices by as much as 50%.

Christine DiLullo, owner of Epiphany Bridal Boutique in Carmel, said, “Dress shop owners say if you see something you like, don’t wait to buy it.”

“A large percentage of them are made in China. And if they’re not made in China, they’re somewhat materials are produced in China. So that’s a big factor, said DiLullo.

At some bridal shops, the rising costs are already starting to be passed on to customers, potentially costing consumers hundreds of extra dollars. However, Epiphany Bridal Boutique is striving to avoid passing these costs onto their customers.

“Currently, like there’s kind of a wait-and-see attitude. Some designers have already sent us tariff costs and some have decided to hold off on that. We as a brand have decided that we are currently not going to transfer those costs to our customers,” said DiLullo.

Bridal shoppers expressed that if prices dramatically rose due to tariff increases, they would consider shopping for locally sourced gowns that fit within their budget.

“When you find a dress you love, the best thing because tariffs are not the only thing that affects the cost of a dress. Material costs go up, shipping costs go up. So when you find your dress, say yes to your dress. And love it,” said DiLullo.

