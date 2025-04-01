Man stuck in chimney who was spotted by a police officer with a drone is rescued and arrested

By Drew Scofield

AKRON, Ohio (WEWS) — A 29-year-old man was rescued and promptly arrested after Akron firefighters pulled him out from inside the chimney of a building on Saturday.

According to an Akron Police report, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East Archwood Avenue around 3:15 p.m. after a man was spotted on the roof of Minority Behavioral Health Group.

When Akron police arrived, the man was nowhere to be found. An officer launched a drone equipped with thermal imaging, and the man was spotted inside the chimney, where he was stuck.

The report states that Akron firefighters were called to the scene to extricate the man from the chimney, which took nearly three hours.

After being rescued, the report states that the man told police he “was being shot and so he got onto the roof by climbing up a pole, and then inside of the chimney to find cover,” only to fall deeper inside.

Officers took the man into custody.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital to be checked out and then taken to the Summit County Jail on charges of breaking and entering, and criminal trespass, the report stated. He was also referred to court for a mental health evaluation.

