Officers seize 2,000 pounds of cannabis from U-Haul after crash

By Tim Fang

California (KPIX) — California Highway Patrol officers in the East Bay said they arrested the driver of a U-Haul rental box truck and seized more than one ton of cannabis, following a crash on Interstate 580 last week.

According to the agency’s Dublin office, a crash between the U-Haul and another vehicle took place around 9:55 p.m. on March 26 on westbound 580, just west of the Interstate 680 interchange. Arriving officers said they noticed a strong cannabis odor emanating from the cargo area of the truck.

CHP officers determined that there was more than 2,000 pounds of cannabis in the truck, packaged in multiple large black garbage bags. A suitcase with $13,120 in cash was also found.

“I know that illegal marijuana can create many problems in our communities, and I am very proud of the Dublin Area officers for their strong commitment to public safety,” Captain Gerardo Serrato said in a statement Tuesday. “Their dedication to patrol the gateway to the bay and keep our roads safe for everyone in the community is remarkable.”

The CHP said the driver would be facing charges associated with drug possession. Officers did not release the driver’s name.

