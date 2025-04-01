Smart Shopping, Big Heart: Joe V’s Smart Shop Opens 12th Store and Doubles Down in Dallas

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 1, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Everything’s bigger in Texas—and that includes savings, service, and soul. H-E-B’s beloved discount banner, Joe V’s Smart Shop, just unlocked another major milestone with the grand opening of its 12th location statewide, nestled in the heart of Dallas on Samuell Boulevard. This marks the second Joe V’s in Dallas and is a bold move that reinforces the grocery giant’s unwavering commitment to North Texas—and the everyday Texan.

With 55,000 square feet of smart savings, delicious offerings, and a warm welcome, the new location at 7700 Samuell Blvd. delivers on the promise Joe V’s has made since 2010: premium quality at proudly low prices.

A Texas-Sized Commitment to Community

“We’re thrilled to open another Joe V’s Smart Shop in Dallas, and our Partners are eager to serve our new neighbors,” said Roxanne Orsak, H-E-B’s Chief Operating Officer. “As the brand’s 12th location, the store allows us to serve more Texans and provide this dynamic community a shopping experience with the freshest products delivered daily at the lowest prices in the marketplace.”

But Joe V’s didn’t just arrive with ribbon-cutting scissors and grocery bags—they came bearing $30,000 in heartfelt donations to area nonprofits, including St. Luke Community UMC Food Pantry, Wilkinson Center EEC Food Pantry, and the Inspired Vision Compassion Center. They even gifted a book vending machine stocked with 500 free titles to Frank Guzick Elementary School—because feeding the mind is just as important as feeding the body.

What’s on the Menu? Everything. For Less.

This isn’t just any grocery store. Joe V’s Smart Shop is a marvel of efficient operations and curated value—designed to slash costs and supercharge customer satisfaction. Shoppers, affectionately dubbed “Smart Shoppers,” are greeted with:

A Texas-grown produce paradise, including 3 lbs. of bananas for just $1.

Fresh meat and seafood bundles starting at $20.

Tortillas, pastries, and bolillos baked in-house—8 for $1? Sí, por favor.

A daily sushi bar and sizzling Asian grill.

Chef-inspired H-E-B Meal Simple selections for fast, flavorful meals.

A wall of Latino cheeses, and a robust supply of baby care, meds, and supplements.

Seasonal surprises, kitchenware, self-checkout, and more.

More Than a Store—A Local Employer

With over 232 employees (“Partners”) at this location alone—most hired locally—Joe V’s is more than a store; it’s a neighborhood economic engine. With competitive pay, benefits, leadership development, and upward mobility, it’s where careers are built as fast as carts are filled.

From Houston Roots to Statewide Reach

Joe V’s Smart Shop launched in Houston in 2010 and now stretches across the Lone Star State with plans to expand further in North Texas. The next big arrival? Irving, with a new store coming to Highway 183 and Story Road in late 2025.

As a proud member of the H-E-B family, which also includes Central Market, Mi Tienda, and Favor Delivery, Joe V’s represents the brand’s mission to serve communities with both heart and hustle.

Houston, Stay Ready

Houston Style Magazine readers, though Dallas just got another Smart Shop, Houston remains the heart of Joe V’s story. And as H-E-B celebrates 120 years of Texas-sized excellence, their roots run deep in the Bayou City. So, whether you’re a longtime Joe V’s enthusiast or just discovering its magic, one thing’s for sure: Smart Shopping never goes out of style.

For job openings and store info, visit joevsmartshop.com.

