‘Very concerned’: State cuts funding to critical mental health services

By Emma Burch

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services has ended its contract with Tulsa’s Family and Children’s Services, cutting $2.6 million in funding for the COPES program and the CrisisCare Center.

The end of the contract is set to end April 17. COPES is a mobile mental health crisis intervention, they will lose $895,000 a year. The CrisisCare Center gets around $1.7 million from the ODMHSAS.

Kimberly Harper, a child psychologist with over 30 years of experience, has relied on the COPES program to provide emergency mental health services to students in crisis.

Harper emphasizes the importance of the program, saying, “We’re here to support our students, but in moments of crisis, COPES is essential.”

COPES, which sends mental health counselors to schools, has helped alleviate pressure on first responders by diverting 650 calls last year. However, the state claims the two programs are too similar and that more space is needed in the state budget.

The state’s current budget is $53 million and is trying to get to $63 million.

The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services sent us this statement:

As part of an ongoing contract review, ODMHSAS identified duplicative services, leading to the termination of our agreement with Family and Children Services. Multiple funding sources already support crisis services in the Tulsa region, including the 988 Mental Health Lifeline and mobile crisis teams. Our responsibility is to ensure services are accurately documented and funded appropriately to maximize statewide impact. We are actively working with Tulsa leaders to create a path forward that ensures no disruption in crisis services.

For Oklahomans looking for immediate support, services remain uninterrupted through the 988 Mental Health Lifeline. Call or text 988 for free, confidential care.

ODMHSAS

While Family & Children’s Services say the cuts won’t shut down the programs, they warn it may limit their ability to support the community.

Adam Andreassen, President of Family & Children’s Services, explained, “We may have to keep our budget flatter than we wanted, and it’s possible there could be an effect on our services and access.”

Harper expressed concern about the cuts, stating that removing essential services would create significant gaps in support for families. “We have a lack of services as it is, so to start removing funding from these essential programs could have a huge impact,” she said.

As the demand for mental health services grows, experts worry that the funding cuts could have long-term consequences, not only for those in immediate crisis but also for the community’s overall well-being.

Family & Children’s Services and ODMHSAS are planning to renegotiate the contract.

