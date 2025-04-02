Amazon delivery driver in Indian River County alerts deputies after woman whispers ‘help me’

By Scott Sutton

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Florida (WPTV) — An Amazon delivery driver on the Treasure Coast is receiving praise for his quick thinking and heroic actions, helping save a woman who was in distress.

According to an Indian River County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit, this happened Friday at about 4:43 p.m. The address where the incident occurred was redacted from the affidavit.

Investigators said the delivery driver called dispatch to report that while he was making a delivery, a woman whispered to him, “Help me.”

A deputy arrived at the home and made contact with the woman and a man, identified as Frank Mandolini, 43, who were sitting on the front porch.

The report said the woman appeared to be in distress and had “obvious red marks on her neck.”

The deputy interviewed the woman who said she confronted Mandolini about using his phone and tablet to talk to other women or watch pornography.

She said those accusations angered him, prompting him to grab her by the neck.

The woman told investigators that Mandolini then dragged her on the floor and began squeezing her neck, causing her to “lose consciousness and almost blacked out.”

The arrest report said he eventually let go of her, and she told him to leave.

The victim told the sheriff’s office that she and Mandolini were previously married but have been divorced for about seven years. However, they still live together and share a bed.

Mandolini spoke with investigators and confirmed that an argument occurred, and they both agreed to separate.

Indian River County Fire Rescue also responded to the home to treat the woman for her injuries.

A deputy took Mandolini into custody. The report said that while they were driving to the jail, Mandolini admitted to choking his ex-wife but “did not cause her to lose her breath.”

Mandolini faces a charge of felony battery, domestic violence by strangulation.

Online jail records show that he posted a $30,000 bond and was released from custody on Saturday.

