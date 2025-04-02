By Francis Page, Jr.

April 2, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — On a night when Houston’s skyline shimmered with electric pride, TDECU Stadium became the launchpad for more than just a football game—it became the heartbeat of a movement. The United Football League (UFL) officially kicked off its 2025 season in a primetime showdown between the Houston Roughnecks and the St. Louis Battlehawks, with the energy of an NFL playoff and the intimacy of a hometown block party. But what made this night truly iconic wasn’t just the roaring crowd, the sideline swagger, or the deep passes—it was the voices behind the movement. Houston Style Magazine was front and center for exclusive moments with FOX Sports anchor Curt Menefee, UFL powerhouse owner Dany Garcia, and rising media maven Isabella Ramirez Garcia, who brought her signature style and kind questions to the field.

🎙️ Curt Menefee: “This Is Houston’s Moment” As the lead broadcaster for FOX Sports’ UFL coverage, Curt Menefee was more than a commentator—he was the narrator of a new sports story unfolding before our eyes. “This isn’t just football, this is culture,” Menefee told Isabella Ramirez Garcia during a sideline sit-down before kickoff. “Houston has always had the passion. Now it has a platform. And tonight, we’re just getting started.” Having covered everything from Super Bowls to UFC fights, Menefee’s presence added instant credibility to the UFL’s inaugural clash. His excitement was palpable, and his prediction? “The Roughnecks are about to turn heads all season long.”

💼 Dany Garcia: Powerhouse with Purpose In a surprise on-field interview, UFL owner and global business force Dany Garcia met with Isabella for a moment of reflection and power-forward vision. “We created this league for cities like Houston—places where the energy is already there, it just needed a new spark,” said Garcia, dressed in a sleek Roughnecks varsity jacket that had the crowd buzzing. “This isn’t just football. This is opportunity. This is ownership. This is community.” The first woman to own an equal stake in a major American sports league, Dany Garcia continues to defy expectations—merging entertainment, empowerment, and equity in every play. “I don’t just want the league to thrive,” she said. “I want it to represent the best of who we are and what we can become.”

🗣️ Isabella Ramirez Garcia: Houston’s Voice on the Rise At just 26, Isabella Ramirez Garcia is already shaping the future of sports journalism. A native Houstonian, her infectious energy and unapologetic love for the game made her interviews with both Menefee and Garcia feel like moments of destiny. “This is what the game should be about—people who believe in something bigger than the scoreboard,” Isabella said. “Curt brings the legacy. Dany brings the leadership. And Houston? We bring the heart.” Isabella’s exclusive conversations added depth to the broadcast and soul to the story—highlighting not just what happened on the field, but why it mattered.

🏈 Game Recap: Roughnecks Bring the Thunder While the interviews turned heads, the Roughnecks turned up the tempo. Led by Head Coach CJ Johnson and bolstered by NFL veteran coach Tom Cable in the run game, Houston’s squad came out swinging against a tough Battlehawks defense. Every touchdown was met with fireworks. Every tackle echoed like a drumbeat. And through it all, Houston fans—proud, loud, and dressed to impress—made one thing clear: This is Roughneck Nation now.

🤝 More Than a Game: The Community Connection Between game-changing plays and jaw-dropping interviews, the Roughnecks showcased what it means to be a team rooted in purpose. • Roughnecks Reach is providing support to nonprofits like Mighty Oaks Foundation and BEAR Houston, making sure football gives back. • The Community Ticket Program is opening the gates of the stadium to underserved youth and families. • The Rig Crew bar network is bringing fans together across the city, one pint and one play at a time.

🔥 Final Whistle: Houston, This Is Just the Beginning The 2025 UFL season may have just kicked off, but the message is loud and clear: Houston is the pulse of this league. With Curt Menefee calling the action, Dany Garcia building the foundation, and voices like Isabella Ramirez Garcia of Houston Style Magazine telling the story, the Roughnecks are poised to lead not just on the field—but in hearts and headlines. 🎟️ Tickets are moving fast. The movement is real. And H-Town? We’re all the way in. 🎟️ Official UFL Tickets Page – theufl.com/tickets

