‘It’s quite an adventure’: Man begins 3,000-mile walk across the country

CENTER LINE, Michigan (WXYZ) — Jack Huffman from Center Line is on the move. The U.S. Army veteran is traveling from Dana Point, California, all the way to Washington.

“Yeah, it’s quite an adventure,” Huffman said.

But he’s not going by plane, train or car. He’s doing it all on foot.

“I’ll be crossing through California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma,” Huffman listed.

He started his solo 13-state journey early Tuesday morning, but this isn’t his first rodeo. Huffman has done this three other times while pushing a heavy cart of equipment.

“Here, I have a really small generator, a couple 500-watt camping batteries, food, clothes, tent, sleeping bags,” Huffman said.

It’s everything he needs for this impressive hike, which he’s doing to give back to the organizations The Rainbow Connection and The Fallen and Wounded Soldiers Fund.

“Last year, I was able to do the same route in 76 days, and we raised $304,000,” Huffman said.

This year, his goal is to raise half a million dollars.

In a statement, The Rainbow Connection told 7 News Detroit they’re excited to partner with Huffman, saying in part:

“Jack’s deep passion and mission align closely with ours, and we are excited to support him as he makes a positive impact, particularly for children receiving wishes from The Rainbow Connection, while walking across the United States,” Executive Director and CEO Ingrid Todt said.

7 News Detroit also reached out to The Fallen and Wounded Soldiers Fund, which said they’re honored to be part of Huffman’s cross-country walk, saying:

“Jack represents the best of the military ethos of taking care of fellow veterans,” Executive Director Dr. Lynn Phillips said.

Friends and family can follow Huffman’s progress on social media.

“I’m like a silent cheerleader,” Huffman’s cousin Bonnie Bane said.

She’s also his on-call nurse during his trek.

“If he were injured, hypothetically speaking, I could tell him what to do, how to take care of it, what he needs, things like that,” Bane said.

She says she thinks of Huffman every day and stops to look at a picture he drew when he was little; a picture of himself riding a bike.

Bane says the photo captures his care-free spirit and the journey he’s on today.

“He’s on his way. So he started many, many moons ago,” Bane said.

Huffman says his walk also teaches him what’s possible if we just take it one step at a time.

“You know, things will continue to get harder and you’ll have a thousand obstacles coming your way that will tell you to stop,” Huffman said. “But it’s about overcoming yourself, chasing your dreams and making it happen.

He says he’s expecting to complete his walk by late June.

If you’re interested in following him on his journey, you can check him out on Facebook at “Jaxwalk” or visit his website.

